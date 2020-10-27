New Delhi, October 27: India has reported 36,470 cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day increase since July, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Following the fresh single-day spike, the number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 79,46,430. The death toll rose to 1,19,502 after 488 more patients succumbed to the infection over the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 6,25,857 are currently active. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

On a positive note, 63,842 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours after they recovered from coronavirus infection. Consequently, the number of recoveries increased to 72,01,070. One patient had migrated to another country. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,58,116 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,44,20,894. COVID-19 Vaccine: India Has Reserved Nearly Rs 51,000 Crore to Vaccinate All Citizens, Says Report.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,48,665 cases, including 43,348 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 43.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,158,880.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 43,438,043, while the death toll surged to 1,158,882, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,700,053 and 225,696, respectively. India has the second-highest number of cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 157,397.

