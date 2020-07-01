Kanpur, July 1: In a bizarre incident, a girl, student of class 10, ended her life on Tuesday merely because her friend had scored more marks than her in the UP Board examinations. The incident took place in Kalyanpur police circle.

The victim, Amisha (15), had scored 83 per cent marks while her friend had got 85 per cent marks. UP Board Exam Result 2020: Bareilly Girl Suffering from Lung Disease Secures 69% in Class 10 UP Board Exams.

SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar told reporters that no suicide note had been found and the girl's family said that she was upset after the results of the Board examinations were announced last Saturday.

Amisha's father, Shrawan Kumar Nishad, said that his daughter was in depression because she had not got the marks she expected while her friend had scored higher marks. The family has not lodged any complaint with the police. UP Board Exams 2020 Results: 7.97 Lakh Students Fail in Hindi, School Teacher Says Most Students Did Not Know Simple Words Like 'Atmavishwas'.

Amisha's parents were not at home when she ended her life. Her brother and his family were sleeping and saw her hanging when they woke up.

