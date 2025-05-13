New Delhi, May 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that it neither announces any merit list in Class 10 and 12 board exam results nor divisions are awarded to students to avoid any unhealthy competition. The results for the Class 10 and 12 exams of the board were announced on Tuesday. While over 93 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage in class 12 exams stood at 88.39 per cent. Girls outshone boys in both exams. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Central Board of Secondary Education Declares Class 12 Exam Results; 88.39% Students Pass.

"As per an earlier decision by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst students, no merit list is prepared and declared by CBSE. Also, the board has not awarded first, second and third division to its students," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates CBSE Students, Says ‘One Exam Can Never Define You’.

"The board will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 pc students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. The merit certificates will be available in Digi-Locker of the students concerned," Bhardwaj added. CBSE merit lists were also not announced in 2020 and 2021 because the board adopted an alternate assessment scheme since some or all the papers were cancelled due to COVID-19. The board permanently discontinued the policy in 2022.