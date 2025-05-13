New Delhi, May 13: Today, May 13, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results. Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in. They are advised to use their roll numbers, school numbers, admit card IDs, and dates of birth, among other things, to check the CBSE 12th results. Additionally, students can also check the results at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

This year, 1704367 candidates registered for the CBSE Class 12 board exam, out of which 1692794 candidates appeared for the examination. According to the official notification released by CBSE, 1496307 candidates passed the exam, with Class 12 recording an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent. This year's CBSE Class 12th result saw an increase of 0.41 per cent compared to last year's results. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys.

Steps To Check CBSE 12th Result 2025:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the CBSE Class 12 board result link on the homepage

Enter using your login credentials

Click on submit

Check the result displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The CBSE also said that the girls outshone the boys by over 5.94 per cent, as over 91.64 per cent girls passed the Class 12 examination. The boys recorded a pass percentage of 85.70 per cent, whereas the pass percentage of transgender candidates stood at 100 per cent. It is worth noting that this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 board examination from February 15 to April 4. What Is CBSE’s New Post-Result Process? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on all exam days. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.

