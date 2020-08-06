Banda, Aug 6: A 19-year-old woman and her lover were allegedly burnt to death by her family members in a village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police claims that it is a case of honour killing.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Karcha village in Mataundh area when the family members allegedly caught the couple in a compromising position. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Girl Shot Dead by Cousin and Uncle in Sardhana Area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh said, "It is alleged that the family locked the couple in a hut and set it on fire."

Both of them were rushed to a local hospital in serious condition where Bhola, 23, died while the woman, Priyanka, who suffered 80 per cent burns and was referred to another facility in Kanpur, succumbed on the way.

An FIR has been lodged against nine members of the woman's family and three of them have been arrested, the ASP said.

Singh said efforts are on to nab the other accused.

The post-mortem of the bodies will be done later on Thursday, he said.

