Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Class 11 Girl Shot Dead by Cousin and Uncle in Sardhana Area

Representational image. (Photo credits: ANI)

Meerut, February 16: In a case of honour killing, a girl was shot dead by her cousin and uncle in Sardhana area here in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The class 11 student as shot dead for continuing a relationship against the family's wishes. The incident took place when the girl was in her uncle's house. Mumbai Honour Killing Shocker: Man Murders Daughter For Wanting to Marry Muslim Boy, Stuffs Body Inside Suitcase.

The police have detained five persons, including the cousin, uncle and also the lover of the girl. The body has been sent for post mortem. Further details are awaited.