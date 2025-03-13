Lucknow, March 13: UP Police Constable Result 2025 is set to be declared today, March 13, at 2 PM by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive recruitment exam can access their results on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 60,244 constable posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force. The written examination was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. With the results arriving just before Holi, successful candidates have an extra reason to celebrate. GUJCET Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

With the announcement just ahead of the Holi festival, successful candidates will have an extra reason to celebrate. The final merit list will determine the candidates selected for the constable posts. To avoid last-minute hassles, candidates should keep their roll numbers and login details ready. For those waiting to check their results and download their scorecards, here are the steps to check. Assam Police Constable Result 2025 Declared: SLPRB PET Results Out at slprbassam.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Steps To Check Scorecard Online

Visit the official website: Go to uppbpb.gov.in.

Find the result link: Click on "UP Police Constable Result 2025" or "UP Police Constable Scorecard 2025."

Enter your details: Provide your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Submit the details: Click on the "View Result" button.

Check your result: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save:– Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will move forward to the next stages, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination. Their final selection will be based on the merit list released by UPPRPB. Those who make it through all rounds will be appointed as constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates and further instructions.

