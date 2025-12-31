Mumbai, December 31: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially commenced the registration process for the 2026 recruitment drive, seeking to fill 32,769 vacancies for Constable and Jail Warder positions. The application window opened on December 31, 2025, providing a significant opportunity for law enforcement aspirants in the state. Interested candidates have until January 30, 2026, to submit their applications and complete the fee payment through the board’s official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP Police recruitment drive is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to bolster its police force. The available vacancies are distributed across several departments, including the Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and the Special Security Force. This large-scale hiring follows previous recruitment cycles aimed at addressing personnel shortages and enhancing public safety across Uttar Pradesh. GD Goenka High School Loses CBSE Affiliation for 2026–27, Know Why Gurugram Institute Was Penalised.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakdown and Salary

Constable Civil Police: 10,469 vacancies

Constable PAC/Armed Police (Men): 15,131 vacancies

Constable Special Security Force (Men): 1,341 vacancies

Female Constable (Women Battalion): 2,282 vacancies

Jail Warder: 3,279 (Male) and 106 (Female) vacancies

Reserve Mounted Police (Men): 71 vacancies

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Salary

Successful candidates will be appointed at Pay Level 3, with a salary scale ranging from INR 21,700 to INR 69,100. Did GenZ Crowd Come in Support of Cops and Raise ‘UP Police Tum Lath Bajao Hum Tumhare Sath Hai’ Slogans? Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

How to Apply for UP Police Recruitment 2026 on uppbpb.gov.in

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the link “UP Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Apply Online” on the homepage (once activated)

Enter the required details such as name, mobile number, email ID, and other personal information

Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signatur,e and relevant certificates as prescribed

Pay the application fee online, if applicable, as mentioned in the notification

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

Eligibility and Application Requirements

Applicants must have completed Class 12 (Intermediate) from a recognized board. The age limit for male candidates is set between 18 and 22 years, while female candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old.

The application fee is structured by category: INR 500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates, and INR 400 for SC and ST candidates. The board has clarified that while the submission deadline is January 30, any necessary fee adjustments will be finalized by February 2, 2026.

Selection Process and Examination

The selection process is rigorous, beginning with an objective-type written examination. The test carries 300 marks and spans two hours, covering four primary subjects: General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Logical Ability.

Candidates who clear the written exam must meet specific qualifying thresholds: 30% for General candidates, 25% for EWS/OBC, and 20% for SC/ST. Those who qualify will proceed to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a final medical examination before the merit list is prepared.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (uppbpb.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).