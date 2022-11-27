Ballia, November 27: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in a village in Bairia area here, police said on Sunday. UP Shocker: Cop Threatens, Verbally Abuses Woman Over Land Dispute in Azamgarh (Watch Video).

The accused identified as 23-year-old Munnu Yadav was arrested on Saturday. The girl was abducted by Yadav on November 15 following which an FIR was registered by the girl's family members, Senior Sub Inspector Atul Mishra said. UP Shocker: Teacher Uses Power Drill To Punish 9-Year-Old Student in Kanpur, Suspended; Probe Underway.

The girl was recovered two days ago and has been sent for the medical examination, he said.