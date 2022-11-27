In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh a policeman got into a spat with a woman and was enraged when he found out that his unruly behaviour by him was recorded on camera by the woman. The incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the spat was over a land dispute for which a case is already undergoing in court. The policeman can also be seen threatening the woman in the video. The policeman was identified as the Station in charge of Atraulia police station and had reached the house of the woman to allegedly take possession of the land which was still a case undergoing in the Judiciary. In the video, the policeman can be heard claiming the order by the court is in favor of the other party and urging the woman to read the order. The spat between the woman and the police official escalated further as she can be heard saying that the police don’t have the authority or the right to hit a woman, after which the police official got enraged and started threatening the woman. Viral Video: Woman Poses As Customer, Smoothly Steals Jewellery From Shop in UP’s Gorakhpur

Watch Viral Video:

आजमगढ़ के अतरौलिया थाना प्रभारी जमीन पर कब्जा कराने पहुंचे महिला को घर में घुसकर पीटा, महिला को वीडियो बनाते देख भड़के कोतवाल, वीडियो वायरल स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार जमीन संबंधित पूरा मामला कोर्ट में लंबित, उसके बावजूद कोतवाल दूसरे पार्टी से मिलकर जमीन पर करवा रहे थे कब्जा pic.twitter.com/TDWPNOhXvV — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) November 26, 2022

