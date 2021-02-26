Lucknow, February 26: In a shocking incident, a minor died in UP's Hamirpur on Thursday after allegedly being raped by two unidentified men earlier this week. As per reports, a 17-year-old was taken to the district hospital by her family after being unwell for a couple of day and was declared brought dead. The deceased's father claimed that the girl was raped, after the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident. UP Shocker: To Escape Rape Charges, Brother Kills Sister, Conspires To Mislead Police.

The father reportedly told the police that the minor girl was raped on Monday night by a man at their home. He said that while he was sleeping in his room two men two men attacked, leaving his unconscious. Following which the accused went to his daughter's room and one of them raped her. The Hamirpur Police have filed an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC and POSCO. UP Shocker: 3 Days After Finding Murdered Woman’s Headless Body in a Field, Police Discover Her Head in a Well.

Hamirpur SP Narendra Kumar Singh told the Indian Express that there are no visible signs of sexual assault on the deceased's body and the post mortem could not ascertain the actual cause of death. Singh added that the iscera has been preserved for further analysis. The police is undertaking an investigation and believe that the family is hiding 'certain facts.'

