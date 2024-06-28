Barabanki, June 28: An 18-year-old polytechnic student named Kuldeep, pursuing a diploma in Chemical Engineering from Government Polytechnic, Jugunia Deeh, died by suicide in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh after his landlord prohibited him from using the fan in room. Kuldeep, who hailed from Gopalpur village in Sitapur district, was found hanging in his rented room on Friday morning. A suicide note left by Kuldeep implicated his landlord, Lakshmi Narayan, for harassment.

Kuldeep's note and a WhatsApp status posted before his death revealed his distress over the landlord's continuous harassment, which impacted his ability to focus on his studies. His family claimed that the landlord often prohibited him from using the fan and subjected him to other forms of harassment. This ongoing torment, they believe, drove Kuldeep to take the drastic step. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Consuming Poison Live on Facebook After Being Bullied by His Employer, Police Sub-Inspector; FIR Registered.

Police arrived at the scene, secured Kuldeep's body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Kuldeep’s family, deeply grieved, also reached the spot. Fellow students at the Government Polytechnic expressed their concerns, stating that they are compelled to live in rented accommodations due to a shortage of rooms in the polytechnic hostel. They accused landlords of frequently harassing them, exacerbating their already challenging academic life. Haryana Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide in Faridabad After WhatsApp Chat With Pakistan Phone Number, Probe Underway.

The principal of the college explained that the institution was relocated in 2021 and is still undergoing construction. Incomplete hostel facilities have forced students to seek accommodation outside, making them vulnerable to such issues. The principal mentioned that continuous requests for government funding to complete the hostels are being made to provide students with on-campus housing.

Police officer Amit Pratap Singh stated that a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

