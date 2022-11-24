Lucknow, November 24: The dead body of a newborn baby has been found in the dustbin of the toilet of Maharajganj District Women's Hospital. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. AK Dwivedi has issued notices to six hospital employees in the matter and the hospital officials have lodged a complaint at the police station in the matter against three sanitation employees. The footage of all the CCTV cameras of the hospital is being scrutinized to find out who dumped the baby's body.

According to Hindustan Times, the heart-wrenching incident came to light when a dog grabbed the dead body of a baby thrown in the dustbin of the District Women's Hospital and was spotted in the hospital’s gallery. Seeing the dead body of the newborn baby in the dog's mouth, there was a panic among the people. The hospital personnel took the dead body of the infant from its mouth after catching the dog. Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Four-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Pack of Six Canine in Kozhikode, Part of Kid’s Scalp Ripped Off; Child Admitted to ICU

Four normal deliveries took place at the District Women's Hospital on Monday among which two were stillborn. The first stillborn was born at 2.50 pm and the second at 9 pm. The hospital administration claims that the relatives had gone away with both the dead bodies. But where did this dead newborn come from is a matter of investigation. As soon as this incident came to light in the hospital, there was a commotion. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: 11-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes After Being Chased By Aggressive Stray Dogs in Vaishali (Watch Video)

Late night Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. AK Dwivedi reached the spot and enquired from home guards, health workers and sanitation workers posted on duty. When the toilet was examined, the waste cloth and gloves thrown by wrapping the dead body of the newborn were recovered. Inspector Ravi Rai told that investigation is being done on the basis of complaint. Action will be taken on the basis of investigation.

