An 11-year-old narrowly escaped after she was chased by a pack of stray dogs in Ghaziabad. The incident was reported from Ramprastha Green Society at Ghazibad's Vaishali on Thursday. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and has gone viral. The viral video shows the girl running towards her society as the dogs aggressively chase her. A dog then jumps on the girl and grabs her t-shirt. However, fortunately she manages to enter the society before the dogs could cause her any harm. After she enters her society, two security personnel run outside to chase the dogs away. Viral Video: Cow Roams Freely Inside ICU Ward of Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Eats Medical Waste; Three Staff Suspended

Watch Viral Video:

