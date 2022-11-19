Mumbai, November 19: In a shocking incident that took place in Kerala, a small boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Kozhikode, As re reports, the four-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by not one or two but a pack of six stray dogs. Reportedly, the stray dogs ripped a part of the small boy's scalp. The incident took place on Friday at Tanalur in Malappuram.

According to a report in the Times of India, the kid is undergoing treatment in the ICU at Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) which is attached to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. As per reports, the child has been identified as Mohammed Riswan. The child was attacked by a six stay dogs when he went out of the house at around 6.30 am. Odisha Shocker: Stray Dog Mauls Girl Child to Death, Injures 12 People in Balangir; Cops Say No Trace of Canine.

Shockingly, the boy was attacked by the dogs in a vacant plot of land which is near their house. "As many as six dogs bit and mauled the boy and were trying to drag him, following which he lost consciousness," said Siraj, a relative of the boy. The incident came to light when the boy's father and brother started searching for him and found him being attacked by the dogs.

Reportedly, the duo had a tough time o drive away the dogs who were constantly biting the boy. However, by the time they were driven away, the dogs had ripped of the boy's scalp. Sources said that the boy suffered as many as 40 injuries all over his body. Dr C Sreekumar, IMCH superintendent said that the boy suffered multiple injuries which also includes a large scalp injury.

"As we have administered the anti-rabies vaccine and anti-rabies serum locally, we have to wait for 24 hours before proceeding with suturing," he added. Jyoti P, a member of the Local ward (Kainipadam) said that locals in the areas are facing severe stray dog menace. Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Canine Bites Former MLA, 3 Others in Palakkad; Cameraman Attacked in Separate Incident in Kozhikode.

"The boy had run out of the house compound after his father scolded him for climbing on his motorcycle. The family was staying in a house located on vacant railway land," she said. Jyoti also said that authorities have not taken any measures even after stray dog menace issues have been raised during the panchayat meeting.

