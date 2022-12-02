Ambedkar Nagar, Dec 2: The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district has suspended three police personnel in the Anti-Romeo squad (ARS), hours after a school teacher was allegedly thrashed by three youths for opposing eve-teasing.

SP Ajit Sinha has directed all ARSs to step up checking around schools and warned that if such complaints of eve-teasing are reported, then action will be taken against the cops and the SHO concerned.

According to reports, trouble started when a group of teenagers came outside a girls' inter college in Jalalpur and started passing comments at two class 12 girl students.

The physical education teacher who was on duty, ventured out and intervened, following which the teenagers fled, said the police.

"However, after some time when the teacher was going home from school, he was intercepted by the same youths and thrashed," said the police.

The teacher then lodged a complaint with the Jalalpur police station.

SHO Jalalpur Sant Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident and efforts are on to nab the teenagers.

The SP said that such an incident will not be tolerated in future.

"ARSs are mandated for maintaining safety and security around girls' colleges and schools," he said.

