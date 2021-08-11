Allahabad, August 11: A minor girl was arrested on August 9 in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly serving poisonous food to her family members. The police arrested the accused after three members of her family including her father, younger sister and elder brother died last week. The girl, who was irked over scolding by her brother and mother, allegedly mixed weedicide (a chemical weed killer) into food and served it to her family members. UP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by Drunk Relative in Budaun.

The girl, a resident of Bhagautipur Khathana village, wanted to "punish" her brother and mother who would often rebuke and scold her over household chores, according to a report by TOI. On July 28, she mixed weedicide into food. After consuming the poisonous food, four members of her family - her parents, elder brother and younger sister - became seriously ill, the report added. They were admitted to separate hospitals for treatment. Married Man, Girlfriend Commit Suicide by Consuming Poison in UP.

On August 4, the girl's father died. The village pradhan then informed the police about the incident and an investigation was launched. Four days later, the girl's elder brother and younger sister died during treatment. During the investigation, cops became suspicious of the minor girl's attitude and decided to quiz her.

During interrogation, the girl confessed to have mixed weedicide in the vegetable which was consumed by her family members. Following the startling revelation, the girl's mother lodged an FIR against her daughter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. A separate case has also been registered against six people for stealing household items when the family members were hospitalised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).