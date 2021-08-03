Budaun, August 3: An 80-year-old woman was raped by a distant relative in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun. The crime took place on August 1 and the accused was arrested within hours. Based on the woman's complaint, the Budaun police registered a case against the accused. According to a report, the accused, who was drunk, allegedly invited the woman to his house on pretext of dinner. When she reached there, he allegedly raped her. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Nine-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Khurja.

The woman was left unconscious. When her relatives came to know about the incident, they reached the Wazirganj police station to lodge a complaint. Initially, the police did not believe the woman's story and suspect the allegations were consequence of some family dispute, TOI reported. They initiated a preliminary investigation which confirmed the sexual assault. Accordingly, a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Raped in Lakhimpur Kheri, Cousin Arrested.

It was also learnt that the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly committed the crime. After the initial probe confirmed rape, the police sent the woman for medical examination at the district hospital on August 2. The report was awaited. Meanwhile, the cops nabbed the accused and sent him to jail. He has reportedly confessed to his crime.

"A case has been registered against the accused. It seems he was under the influence at the time. The condition of the woman is stable. We have recorded her statement. The medical team has sent the vaginal swab swabs for a forensic test," Budaun SSP Sankalp Sharma was quoted as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).