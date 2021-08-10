Bulandshahr, Aug 10 (PTI) A married man and his girlfriend allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Sikandrabad city here, police said on Tuesday.

Mohit (24) and Sushma (20) – residents of Khatribara locality – went missing on Monday and were later found unconscious in the fields near Birori village in the Chola outpost area by passersby, who informed the police.

Sushma died on way to a hospital and Mohit during treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Mohit had been married to another woman for past three years, police said.

