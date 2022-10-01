Bijnor, October 1: A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed his 16-year-old classmate on Thursday evening suspecting that his best friend was 'ogling' at his sister. The body was found in an orchard in Dhampur town of Bijnor. Police said the accused was detained on Friday.

TOI quoted Dhampur circle officer (CO) Indu Siddharth as saying that the police have recovered the knife used in the murder. The victim's mobile phone was also recovered from the accused's school bag. They were students of class IX in a private school in Nagina. Since the matter pertains to different communities, heavy police force has been deployed in the region to maintain law and order, said police. Punjab Shocker: Man Consumes Poison After Being Slapped by 'Lover' in Ludhiana, Dies

The CO said, "The accused told police that the victim used to frequent his house and ogled at his sister. That is why he hatched a plan to eliminate the friend. The accused took him on his bike to a mango orchard on Thursday evening and they consumed alcohol. He then killed his buddy by slitting his throat." Pune Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Rapes Friend’s Minor Sister in Bhosari; Arrested

