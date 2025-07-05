Ramgarh, July 5: Four persons were killed and some others feared trapped after a portion of an abandoned coal mine collapsed during “illegal” mining in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area of Kuju Outpost in the district. "Four bodies have been recovered from the accident site..." SDPO (Ramgarh) Parmeshwar Prasad said. Villagers, however, took away three bodies before the police team arrived at the spot, another official said.

An administrative team has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since morning. SP Ajay Kumar said the incident occurred in an abandoned mine of Central Coalfields Ltd. "The company has its own security personnel to stop such illegal activities. We extended our cooperation to CCL after we received the information," he said. A section of villagers have been demonstrating near the CCL Karma Project office in the area to protest against the incident, officials said. Maval Bridge Collapse: Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses; 20-25 Tourists Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway (Pics and Video).

Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI that “more people are suspected to be trapped". He said that some villagers were involved in “illegal” mining of coal at the site. Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has demanded a high-level probe into the incident. "I am deeply saddened by this news. Many of our labourer brothers are feared to be buried in illegal coal mines. I pray to god for their safety and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Marandi said in a post on X. Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Fury: 5-Storey Building Collapses in Shimla, Landslides Block Highways at Multiple Places (Watch Videos).

Portion of Coal Mine Collapses in Jharkhand

#WATCH | Ramgarh, Jharkhand: Casualties feared following a mine collapse in Ramgarh. Police and district administration officials are present at the spot. SDM Ramgarh says, "This incident occurred in the boundary of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). We have reached the site of… https://t.co/EkRvmnk9Mw pic.twitter.com/ty5UKmBOK3 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

Jharkhand: In an incident, four villagers lost their lives and six others sustained serious injuries while illegally extracting coal at the CCL Karma Project in Ramgarh district pic.twitter.com/6BM4W70cHC — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2025

He also claimed that this was not an accident, but murder. “This is due to the negligence of the corrupt and incompetent government, which turns a blind eye to the illegal business going on in broad daylight," Marandi alleged. He also said that the CCL had closed the mine, but the coal mafia reopened it.