Panna, September 19: A remarkable discovery has been reported from the Hazaar Mudda diamond mine in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, where farmer Rachna Goldar, a resident of Bargati village, unearthed eight diamonds during her work. According to the Panna Diamond Office’s examiner, Anupam Singh, six of these diamonds are of gem quality, while the remaining two are off-coloured.

The diamonds vary in weight: 0.58 carat, 0.16 carat, 0.40 carat, 0.14 carat, 0.40 carat, 0.23 carat, 0.34 carat, and 0.70 carat. With gem-quality diamonds considered extremely valuable, experts estimate that each stone could fetch around INR 4–5 lakh in the upcoming auction, reported FPJ. Rachna has already deposited her discovery for the official bidding process. Diamond Statue of PM Modi: Lab-Grown Diamonds Used by 2 Indian Community Members To Make PM Narendra Modi’s Miniature Statue in US (See Pics and Video).

The find has transformed her life overnight. Known for tirelessly working on farms, Rachna is now being celebrated as the talk of the town. Sources close to her family revealed that she wishes to use the money earned from the auction to improve her family’s living conditions and secure a brighter future. Diamond Heist in Gujarat: 70 Thousand Carats of Diamonds Worth INR 25 Crore Stolen From Surat Factory.

This is not the first recent discovery in the area. Just two days earlier, a tribal woman named Vinita Gond had found three off-coloured diamonds, which her husband promptly deposited for auction.

With such finds becoming increasingly frequent, Panna’s diamond mines continue to provide new opportunities for local villagers. For Rachna, however, this life-changing discovery represents not just material wealth but also a long-awaited chance at stability, dignity, and prosperity for her family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

