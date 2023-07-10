Mumbai, July 10: The Chennai police recently solved a two-year-old murder case after arresting a self-styled godman who had allegedly murdered his wife before choosing to become a "godman". Police officials said that the accused had grown facial hair and even donned saffron attire and headgear to turn into a "godman". The accused was arrested after the police learned about his UP transaction. The accused has been identified as N Ramesh.

According to a report in the Times of India, the 42-year-old accused had killed his wife two years ago before he went underground. While the police were unable to solve the case, they arrested him after learning about a UPI transaction which he made recently. An officer said that Ranmesh allegedly transferred Rs 5,000 via UPI using a priest's phone. He sent the money to his friend and asked him to give it to his son. Chennai Shocker: Baby Loses Arm Due to Alleged Medical Negligence at Government Hospital, Probe Ordered.

This is when cops found out about Ramesh's hiding. Following this, the police traced Ramesh and arrested him on Saturday. Officials said that Ramesh was living on alms in temple towns across the state. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by S Alagesan, Pulianthope assistant commissioner at Chennai Central railway station arrested the accused. Alagesan said that Ramesh arrived at the station to board a train as he was travelling to an ashram in New Delhi.

Cpops said that the accused had an inter-caste marriage with his wife Vani against the wishes of their families. The couple were living in Otteri for 16 years. In December 2021, an argument took place between Ramesh and Vani. When the argument escalated, Ramesh killed his wife by smashing her head with a stone. Later, he slid the body under the dining table before fleeing from the crime scene. Chennai Shocker: Elderly Woman Robbed, Stripped and Filmed by Six in Arumbakkam; Three Arrested.

When Vani's mother found her daughter's mobile switched off, she approached cops who discovered the body at her place in Otteri. Officials said that the accused had gone underground and even stayed away from social media. When a special team visited his native in Madurai they learned about him turning into a godman. Following this, cops learned about his UPI transaction and laid a trap to nab him. After being arrested, Ramesh has been sent to jail.

