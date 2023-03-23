Chennai, March 23: In a shocking incident, six persons robbed a a 72-year-old woman of jewellery and cash when she was alone at her house in Arumbakkam on Monday night. They then stripped and filmed her and threatened to upload the pictures on social media if she complained to police. Three accused have been arrested by the police while the cops are looking for the remaining accused.

According to report in TOI, the accused trespassed into the house of U. Ganga at around 5.30pm on Monday when her son and daughter-in-law were away at work and Ganga was alone at house. She opened and saw three men there. The other three were waiting on the street, police said, based on the arrested men's confession. Chennai Shocker: Youth Hacked to Death by Married Woman’s Family for Eloping in Puzhal.

The three men said they were looking for houses for rent and one of them then asked for some water. When she opened the door to let them in, the trio barged in. They tied her hands behind with a piece of cloth and gagged her. At knife point, they robbed her of 25 sovereigns gold jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash. One of the gang member wielding a knife slashed Ganga's hand, leaving her injured. Chennai Shocker: Man Abducted, Beaten to Death for Speaking Ill of Former Boss in Nolambur.

The gang later stripped off her clothes and took photos and videos and warned that the photos and videos would be made public if she approached police. The issue came to light after her son came home from work on Monday night and rushed her to a private hospital.

On her complaint, the police arrested Manikandan, 38, of Arumbakkam and two others. About Rs 30,000, three mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from the arrested. A search has been launched for two other suspects.

