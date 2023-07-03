Chennai, July 3: A one-and-a-half-year-old baby's right arm was amputated due to alleged medical malpractice at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

In the matter, an inquiry report will be submitted by a panel the government has established. Grave Medical Negligence: Telangana Doctors Leave Infant's Decapitated Body Inside the Womb and Pull Out Only the Severed Head.

Aside from other health problems, the infant boy from Ramanathapuram also suffered from hydrocephalus, a neurological condition in which cerebrospinal fluid (CBF) builds up inside the brain. In May of last year, a toddler had surgery for this.

The incident will be investigated by an expert team, and if carelessness is found, departmental action will be taken, according to RGGGH Dean E Theranirajan.

A team of specialists in the paediatric intensive care unit regularly monitored the kid after the surgical surgery to amputate the injured area.

Just a day ago, at the Palayamputhur Primary Healthcare Centre in Dharmapuri, a woman lost her newborn child two days after giving birth as a result of medical malpractice.

The baby was born in the medical facility on June 28 by Ananthi, a farmworker's wife. For post-natal treatment, the nurses asked her to remain in the facility.

On June 29, around noon, the on-call nurse gave the infant a jaundice vaccination. The infant then had a fever and passed away on June 30 at about 3.30 am.

The infant needed immediate attention, according to the child's parents, and the on-call nurse was allegedly unavailable. The youngster died as a result of this. Medical Negligence in Jaipur Hospital: Patient Dies Allegedly After Doctors Leave Scissors Inside Body After Heart Surgery.

After the local media reported the incident, the district health department opened an investigation. According to the inquiry, there was medical malpractice.

