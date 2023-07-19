Nevada police confirmed the search warrant was connected to the rap legend's mysterious shooting. Tupac Shakur was gunned down at a traffic stop in 1996 and the case remains unsolved.Police in Nevada confirmed on Tuesday that a search of a house in the western US state was served in relation to the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac (also 2Pac) Shakur nearly thirty years ago.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Migrant Labourers Shot at By Terrorists in Anantnag.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search took place on Monday in the city of Henderson, near Las Vegas, where Shakur was shot at a traffic stop on the night of September 7, 1996. He died in hospital days later, aged 25.

Also Read | Small Mammals May Have Hunted Dinosaurs for Food -- Study.

No arrests were made regarding the shooting. Police said that witnesses at the time refused to cooperate.

Police on Tuesday did not clarify the details surrounding the search warrant.

"It's a case that's gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that," Lt. Jason Johansson told Las Vegas media outlet Review-Journal.

Who was Tupac Shakur?

Despite his young age and short career, Shakur eternally carved a place for himself in the rap scene, which has continued long after his death. He earned six Grammy Award nominations and five No.1 albums, including three posthumous releases.

His music often addressed issues facing Black Americans, including police brutality and mass incarceration. His mother Afeni was a Black Panther activist as part of a movement aimed at securing justice for Black people.

Besides his music, Shakur's rivalry with east-coast rapper The Notorious B.I.G. was also a catalyst in his fame and even blamed by some for his death.

Though New York-born, Shakur signed for the west coast's Death Row record and became the face of their rivalry against east coast's Bad Boy Entertainment, who had signed The Notorious B.I.G. The also legendary rapper was killed only six months after Shakur, also in a shooting incident.

rmt/jsi (AFP, AP)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).