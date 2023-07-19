Anantnag, July 19: Terrorists fired upon two labourers in Anantnag, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Tuesday. The injured civilians have been shifted to a hospital. They are stated to be stable. The police have cordoned off the area for a search operation.

Earlier on Tuesday security forces arrested four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. The four terrorist associates have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik.

Earlier on Tuesday security forces arrested four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. The four terrorist associates have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik.

"Police, along with Army (62 RR) arrested 04 terrorist associates in the Beerwah area of district Budgam. They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” read a press release. Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-Terror Raids Underway in South Kashmir Over Sanjay Sharma Killing (Watch Video).

"Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. The officials have taken all the recovered materials into case records for further investigation," said the release. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah, and an investigation is underway.

