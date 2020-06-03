Use PM-CARES Fund to Transfer Rs 10,000 Aid to Migrant Workers, Mamata Banerjee Appeals to PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Kolkata, June 3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the list of Opposition leaders demanding the Centre to disburse cash-benefits to migrant labourers who have lost their employment due to COVID-19 pandemic. In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said the central government should disburse Rs 10,000 to the migrant workers at the earliest. Sonia Gandhi Reiterates Demand of Rs 7,500 Direct Cash Transfer to Needy Amid Lockdown.

According to the Bengal CM, the amount should be a one-time aid which will help the migrant workers to significantly mitigate the impact of COVID-19 lockdown. The beneficiaries must be those who fall under the unorganised sector, she said, adding that the donations received in PM-CARES funds must be utilised.

"People are facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of pandemic. I appeal to Centre to transfer Rs. 10000 each as one-time aid to migrant labourers including ppl in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this," Mamata Banerjee said.

People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions bcz of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer ₹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2020

Mamata's demand was preceded by the Congress' call for a monthly transfer of Rs 7,500 to the migrant labourers for next six months. The latter's appeal has also been endorsed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Modi government, however, has so far decided to reboot the economy using financial stimulus packages rather than disbursing cash benefits to migrant workers, farmers or other distressed sections.