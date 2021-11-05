Agra, November 5: Five persons, including a mother and her son died on Friday morning when a speeding bus crossed over the divider and rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction on Yamuna Expressway. Naujheel police station (Mathura) cops said one person was injured and admitted to a hospital in Noida. The driver of the bus also died on the spot.

Following the accident, traffic remained jammed for sometime. A crane later removed the car and the bus. Bodies had to be extricated from the rammed car with difficulty. Uttar Pradesh: Car Collides With Oil Tanker on Yamuna Expressway, 7 Dead.

SP rural Mathura Shreeshchand said the bodies had been sent for postmortem. The injured car driver Mohineesh Yadav is under treatment at a Noida hospital. Four of the deceased were from Ghaziabad, while the fifth was from Pathankot.

