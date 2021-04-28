Prayagraj, April 28: It is rare to find a devout Muslim skipping 'roza' during the month of Ramzan. But for this ambulance driver in Prayagraj, working during the pandemic is more important than fasting. Faizul, who drives an ambulance is providing free hearse car services to the poor and needy amid the pandemic, but he is also lending a helping hand to perform the last rites of orphans.

The driver has been providing vehicles to ferry dead bodies of Covid-19 patients free of cost. A resident of Attarsuiya locality in Prayagraj, he has been working for the last 10 years to provide vehicles to ferry dead bodies of the poor for free, but during the difficult times of Covid-19, most of his time is spent in helping those in need. Meet Varsha Verma, The Woman Who Ferries Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Victims From Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Graveyards for Free in Lucknow.

"These are difficult times. I move out as soon as I get a call. In such circumstances, it is not possible to keep 'roza' but I know Allah understands," he said. Faizul does not ask anyone for money, but accepts if someone offers on his own.

Faizul is single by choice. "If I get involved in worldly things then my work may be interrupted, so I do not want to get married," said Faizul. He used to ferry dead bodies on a cart but later took a loan and bought an ambulance.

