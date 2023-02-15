Prayagraj, February 15: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a bride and her accomplice for absconded with all the cash, jewellery as well as other valuables. She was traveling with her new groom on the Marudhar Express train enroute Jaipur when she drugged the groom’s family and ran away with the Jewellery.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the groom who has been identified as Ankit had come to Uttar Pradesh with his family to get married to Gudiya at an acquaintance's home. The groom’s family were from Ajmer. The wedding took place in Matiyara village in Balua area of Chandauli district, UP on February 6. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Runs Away With Jewellery, Cash a Day After Wedding in Kanpur, Calls Groom to Say ‘I Don’t Love You’

On the day of the marriage, the newlywed couple left for Varanasi with the groom's family members and bride's relative named Nagina for sightseeing. From there, they boarded a train for Ajmer from Varanasi's railway station. Rajasthan Shocker: Newly-Wed Bride Flees With Jewellery and Cash From In-Laws' House Day After Wedding in Ajmer.

While on their way, another of the bride's acquaintance, Chhotu Khatkana joined them. Chottu got dry fruits as well as tea for everyone which was laced with drugs and served it to the groom and his family.

Once the family fell unconscious, the three collected all the valuables and got off the train at Kanpur Central railway station.

The groom’s family then filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Etawah. The police began investigation and found out that this was the bride's second marriage.

After drugging the groom and his family, the three accomplices, Gudia, Nagina and Chhotu got off the train and took a bus from Prayagraj and headed towards Varanasi. The GRP nabbed both Gudiya and Nagina at the Varanasi station from where they were trying to scot off to Gorakhpur.

