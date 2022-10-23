Kanpur, Oct 23: In a shocking incident, a newly married bride decamped with cash and jewellery, besides other items from the house of her husband, a day after the wedding.

Later, she called up her husband on his mobile phone, and asked him not to contact her anymore.

"I do not love you and do not call me now," she said curtly and snapped the phone, police said.

The man has now given a complaint to the police and the matter is being investigated. Bride in Rajasthan’s Barmer Runs Away With Valuables Worth Rs 11.5 Lakh A Week After Marriage

The incident took place on October 4 but came to light on Saturday evening when the complaint was lodged at the Bilhaur police station of Kanpur district. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: After Two Pheras Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says Groom Too Dark

According to the police, Arvind, a resident of Jadepur village, stated in his complaint that two men of Taktauli village demanded Rs 70,000 from him for "fixing his marriage".

Then they took him to Gaya in Bihar and got his marriage fixed with a girl named Ruchi. On September 30, after taking the money, both the men took him to a hotel and showed the girl's photo. On the next day on October 1, the marriage was solemnised at a temple in Gaya. After the wedding, he came to the village along with his wife.

"On October 4, when he woke up, his wife was missing from the house along with cash worth Rs 30,000 kept in a box and the jewellery and clothes offered to her at the wedding," he stated in his complaint.

Station House Officer Jagdish Pandey said that the matter in being investigated and the accused woman and the men would be arrested soon.

