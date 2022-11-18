Ajmer, November 18: A run-away incident has shocked the district as a newly married bride of a man here fled just a day after marriage. The woman took the cash and jewelleries with her. The groom is a businessman here. He and his family tried to find her but failed. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Runs Away With Jewellery, Cash a Day After Wedding in Kanpur, Calls Groom to Say ‘I Don’t Love You’.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim was identified as Mohit Nagar. On November 13, Mohit married Priyanka Gupta, an Uttar Pradesh native, in her hometown. The complaint was filed by Mohit's father Mahendra Jain. In his complaint, the Subash Nagar resident said that his son married Priyanka in Uttar Pradesh on November 13. He further said that the relation came through his friends Mahesh, Rakesh, and Raja. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman's Fourth Hubby Kills Her Over Illicit Affair Doubts in Ajmer; Arrested.

On November 14, a day after the wedding, the family brought the newlywed bride and groom to Ajmer for rituals. However, when they woke up the next morning, they found that Priyanka has fled the house and all ornaments and cash was missing from the locker. A case was registered against the accused woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A team has been formed to search for and trace the woman.

