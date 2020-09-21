Lucknow, Sep 21: A person was killed after a helicopter carrying 4 people crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Monday. Police and local authorities are the spot and rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place in Sarai Meer in an agricultural field, according to details available, the aircraft crashed at nearly 11.20 a.m.

One person died and another one was injured in the crash, while two jumped out of the aircraft with the help of parachutes.

It is yet to be ascertained as to which company the chopper belonged to. Authorities are probing the cause of the crash. The police is trying to secure the debris of the crash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).