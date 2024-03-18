Uttar Pradesh: Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Mathura Awarded Life Term Within 90 Days of Trial

Lucknow, March 18: A POCO Court in Uttar Pradesh recently sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Mathura. The accused identified as Ranjeet Kumar (35), was awarded the sentence within 90 days of the trial after the POCSO court pronounced the verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Rs Rs 52,000 on the convict.

As per a report in the Times of India, Ram Kishore Yadav, the special judge of the additional sessions and POCSO court ordered the convict to pay 50 percent of the fine amount to the victim's parents. During the trial of the case, Alka Upmanyu, special district government counsel (SDGC) said that the accused abducted the minor girl. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Infant Daughter Over Financial Dispute; Arrested.

The alleged incident took place last year on September 24. After kidnapping the victim, the accused took her to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light when the minor girl was allegedly found bleeding in a park. She was immediately rushed to a hospital. Later, the police filed an FIR against an unknown person in connection with the incident.

Later, based on the child's statement, the police arrested Ranjeet. The police conducted a speedy investigation led by Mathura SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey. Post this, the police filed a chargesheet in the matter with the fast-track court within five weeks. A total of 12 people testified before the court in the alleged rape case. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Constant Harassment by Two Men, Teen Sets Herself on Fire in Fatehpur; Dies (Watch Video).

A medical examination of the victim confirmed that the minor girl was raped. The DNA report also confirmed the charges against Ranjeet. Officials said that the survivor's statement played a crucial role in ensuring that the accused gets a life imprisonment sentence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).