Bahraich, Nov 30: At least six people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus collided with a truck in Tappe Sipah area of Bahraich district on Wednesday.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of four is stated to be critical. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Congress ‘Barrier’ in Country’s Development; AAP Will ‘Sweep Away’ Everything With ‘Jhaadu’.

Bus-Truck collision in UP's Bahraich leaves 6 dead, 15 injured:

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | Six people died and 15 injured in a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh. The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/A5MPOomd05 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2022

District magistrate Dinesh Chandra said that prime facie, it appears that the truck was coming from the wrong side when it hit the roadways bus. UP Shocker: Young Couple End Life by Hanging Selves in ‘Suicide Pact’ in Hardoi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and asked officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2022 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).