Hardoi, October 31: Five persons were killed when their vehicle rammed into a tree near Khamaria village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, the police said. Station House Officer of Sawaijpur police station, Dilesh Kumar Singh, said it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the crash.

Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the car, Singh added.

Efforts are being made to identify the bodies which have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

