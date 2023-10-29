Ballia, October 29: At least four people were killed and eight injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by another vehicle here early Sunday, police said. The injured have been admitted to a district hospital. Both the deceased and the injured were native of Sadar Chowk in adjoining Mau district. Rajasthan Road Accident: Seven Members of Family Killed, Two Injured in Head-On Collision Between Car and Truck in Hanumangarh District

Superintendent of Police (SP), S Anand said, "The deceased and the injured worked as cooks and were returning after completing their work at a marriage function in a village." Mumbai Road Accident Videos: Speeding Car Rams Into Compound Wall of Housing Complex in Virar, Terrifying Visuals Surface

"The auto-rickshaw was standing near Chilkahar village when another vehicle hit it. Twelve people, who were in the auto, were taken to district hospital where four of them were declared dead," he added.

