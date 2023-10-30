Badaun, October 30: Three children were killed on Monday after the school van they were travelling in collided with a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. The van's driver was also killed in the incident in which 16 students were injured, authorities said. Badaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, "The road accident took place when both the bus and van carrying school students collided with each other on Mayun Nabiganj Road in the Usawan police station area of Badaun district." Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, 26 Injured After Private Bus Falls in Roadside Ditch Near Dadri Bandha in Mirzapur.

"The school driver and a student died on the spot, while two other school students died during treatment. Both these school vehicles were carrying children from rural areas to SRPS English Medium School in the town of Mayun," the Badaun District Magistrate said.

Shortly after receiving information about the incident, a team of Uttar Pradesh police reached the scene and started an investigation. Meanwhile, all the students injured in the incident were sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.