Prayagraj, April 11: A man was critically injured after being shot at by another man at a petrol pump in Nawabganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Monday.

According to reports, Anuj Mishra, 32, was getting petrol filled in his two-wheeler when another man came and the two got into a heated argument over a trivial issue. Haryana: Retired CRPF Jawan Kills Wife Before Shooting Himself in Rohtak.

The unidentified man took out a firearm and opened fire at Mishra who tried to run. The accused fired another shot at Mishra who then slumped to the ground.

The 32-year-old man was taken to a local medical facility and the police was informed. He has now been admitted to a district hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

The police have launched a manhunt for the assailant.

"We are gathering information and have also scanned the CCTV footage from the area. We will catch the accused soon," said a police spokesperson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2022 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).