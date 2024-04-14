Banda (Uttar Pradesh), April 14: In a shocking incident, a man bit off the fingers of a shopkeeper after a dispute over Rs 50 in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

The incident took place when a shopkeeper, Shiv Chandra Karwaria, who sells clothes at a garment shop, said a customer approached his shop to buy a frock. He purchased a frock and went away.

The next day, the man returned to the shop and told Karwaria that the frock he purchased was small and said he wanted a bigger size. The shopkeeper told him that he would have to pay another Rs 50 for a larger frock.

An argument broke out between the two and the customer refused to pay Rs 50.

The matter took an ugly turn when suddenly the man bit off the finger of Karwaria's left hand. He also injured his son by biting him as well.

After that, the accused threw the clothes of the shopkeeper from his shop onto the road and fled.

An injured Karwaria reached a nearby police station and filed a complaint.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Naraini, Suresh Saini, said that a case had been registered based on the shopkeeper's complaint.

The SHO said the police were searching for the accused and that legal action would be taken once he was arrested.

