Lucknow, June 25: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested by a team of the women power line (WPL) 1090 for allegedly making obscene video calls on WhatsApp to as many as 370 women. Reports inform that the 35-year-old man, a resident of Ballia district, harassed women across 15 districts in the state. According to a report by TOI, the accused, who is a graduate, has been identified as Shiv Kumar Verma. He was arrested from his stationery shop in Garhwar police station area of Ballia.

As per details by Police, Verma used as many as seven mobile phones, each having different SIM cards and used them to harass women. After calling several women, he used to destroy the SIM cards and mobile handsets. Cops informed that after the man closed his shop at around 6 pm, he would type random numbers and check their registration on the 'True Caller' app. The man would save the numbers registered in the name of women and make video calls via WhatsApp during odd hours, police added. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Gets Obscene Video As ‘Birthday Gift’ From Facebook Friend, Allegedly Morphed Video Shows Him Nude Talking to Her on Video Call.

The report informs that the accused used to undress on the video call and start a conversation using a video screen recorder. Before the women could realise what is happening and snap the call, the man used to shoot it. The report adds that women who used to snap the call were harassed by him repeatedly while those who said they would file a complaint against him, were blackmailed that the screen video recording would be sent to their in-laws and husband.

Scared by the threats, many victims did not report the matter to any authority and changed their phone numbers. A senior police official said that a complaint against Verma was first received from Lucknow in February 2020.

Moreover, Verma was counseled by WPL 1090 multiple times but he did not mend his ways. As per police, the accused has been booked under the charges of singing, reciting, uttering obscene words, stalking, dishonesty, forgery, fraudulently and dishonestly using any genuine document and criminal intimidation.

