Lucknow, September 7: In a shocking incident, an unidentified man died after being ran over by a goods train in Harthala railway track in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh. Reports inform that the man sitting on a side of the railway tracks and as soon as the goods train neared he allegedly jumped in front of it. The train's driver reportedly honked several times on seeing the man sitting on the railway tracks and applied emergency break as well. However the train could not be stopped in time and the man was ran over.

The identity man, who was reportedly wearing green shirt and grey pants, is yet to be ascertained. The police is investigating the matter. The man have five names tattooed on his arm. According to a report by the Times of India, the police suspect that one of these five names, which are Vinod, Subodh, Sompal, Bunty and Choitu, can be the man's. Uttar Pradesh: 30-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Girl in Hardoi District.

The police is undertaking investigation to confirm the man's identity. SHO Civil Lines, Yogendra Yadav, said that an an investigation was on and efforts were being made to ascertain the deceased’s identity, as reportedly by the Times of India. According to a report by Hindi News Daily Amarujala, the post mortem of the deceased is being undertaken. Uttar Pradesh: Girl Dies by Suicide After Rape in Aligarh, Case Registered Against Accused.

A similar incident was reported from Maharashtra on September 2. According to a report by new agency PTI, a 52-year-old man, identified as Niteen Gandhi, allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Virar in Palghar district of the state.

