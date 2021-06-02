Hardoi, June 2: In a shocking incident, a man murdered 17-year-old girl before killing himself in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. The man claimed to be in love with girl. The Incident took place in the Mallawan area of the district on Monday. The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Vipin Yadav. His body was found hanging from a tree, while the body of his 19-year-old girlfriend recovered later from a well.

The police later discovered the cellphones of both the deceased, after which it was established that the man was in love with the girl. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused was agitated after he saw the girl with another youth from her village. Both the accused and the deceased went missing from their homes on Monday noon. At night, the families of the two lodged a missing complaint at the Mallawan police station. UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hamirpur, Father Alleges Rape.

The police then launched a manhunt operation to find the man and the girl. Some villagers spotted Yadav's body hanging from a tree. "They were spotted last on a bike together by villagers, and then both went missing," reported the media house quoting SP Hardoi Anurag Vats as saying. Vats said that the messages on mobiles of the deceased showed that they were together hours before their death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped by Youth Inside Furniture Shop in Moradabad; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to the reports, the tyres of Yadav's bike were found near the well from where the girl's body was found. Some villagers also spotted Yadav and the girl together near the village. Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

In a similar case which surfaced on May 31, A youth allegedly stabbed his cousin sister to death and then committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Sankarpur village, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the 14-year-old injured was later rushed to the hospital, but she had succumbed to her injuries on the way.

