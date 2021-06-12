Aligarh, June 12: A 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after alleging that she was raped. The incident took place at Harduaganj in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The girl was found hanging inside her room on June 10. Cops registered a case against the accused man, identified as 20-year-old Ganesh. He has been booked for sexual assault and abetment of suicide. Uttar Pradesh: 4-Year-Old Raped by Her Relative in Aligarh.

Speaking a newspaper, the girl's brother said that his sister had gone to collect fodder in the field when the accused Ganesh grabbed her and raped her. The girl initially didn't tell about the alleged sexual assault to her family members. But, they got suspicious when she stopped eating and started suffering from depression, her brother said. Uttar Pradesh Police Says Dalit Girl in Aligarh Was Strangulated, No Clear Evidence of Rape.

"When we kept asking her, she finally broke down and narrated what had happened to her. Before we could do anything, she ended her life," he was quoted as saying. The girl revealed about the rape on June 9 and she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room the next day. Subsequently, the deceased's brother lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report or FIR against Ganesh. He has been charged with sections 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. He was not arrested though. Further investigation was underway.

