Lucknow, April 21: A 13-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping his two-year-old cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Mohanlalganj district.

Police said that the minor accused took the toddler to a tin shed where he forced himself on her and fled the scene after the victim started crying out in pain. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl at School in Muzaffarnagar, Detained.

The girl later reached her home where her mother saw her injuries and suspected something wrong. Kuldeep Dubey, SHO, Mohanlalganj, said: "When asked, she disclosed the name of her minor cousin."

The father of the survivor reached the house of the accused to complain to his father where he was allegedly abused, bullied and beaten by a stick. The victim's father then lodged an FIR. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Elder Cousin in Morbi, Accused Arrested.

"The boy, who is a class 9 student, had acted indecently with the girl a couple of days back too. We have detained him and shifted him to a juvenile home," said the SHO. Police said the boy was in the habit of watching porn clips on mobile phone.

