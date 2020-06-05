Uttar Pradesh Teacher Earns Rs 1 Crore in Salaries by Working at 25 Schools Simultaneously in 13 Months, Probe Launched

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Lucknow, June 5: In a bizarre case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a full-time teacher employed in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya allegedly worked at 25 schools simultaneously despite real-time monitoring of teachers' attendance in primary school, making over Rs 1 crore in salaries in 13 months. This development was noticed when a database of teachers was created, The Times of India reported. Uttar Pradesh: Teachers Take Selfies in Front of Classrooms to Mark Attendance in Schools.

According to the records, the teacher, Anamika Shuka "worked" in all the schools. She was on rolls of these schools for over a year. Director general of school education Vijay Kiran Anand, who received a complaint in March, said that an investigation has been launched into the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Primary School Teacher Suspended After Video of Him Smoking Inside Classroom Goes Viral.

"How can a teacher mark her presence at several places even when they are supposed to mark their attendance online on the Prerna portal? It needs a thorough probe," Anand was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Shukla's employment has been found in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in districts like Baghpat, Aligarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, etc. KGBV teachers are appointed on contract and earn around Rs 30,000 per month. Currently, her location is unknown. She was last traced working at Rai Bareli's KGBV in February.