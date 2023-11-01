Ghazipur, November 1: The Suheldev Superfast Express going from Ghazipur City to Anand Vihar derailed at the Prayagraj outer area in Uttar Pradesh, a railway statement said late Tuesday evening. Amit Malviya, Public Relations Officer, National Capital Region, said there were no casualties in the mishap, quoting railway officials. "Restoration work is underway," the official added. More details are awaited.

Suheldev Superfast Express Derails at Prayagraj

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Suheldev Superfast Express going from Ghazipur City to Anand Vihar derailed at the Prayagraj outer area pic.twitter.com/1yvIjLTPvm — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Restoration Work Underway