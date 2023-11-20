Lucknow, November 20: In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, three kids, ages two to five, swallowed rat poison by accident, thinking it was sugar on Saturday. A monkey reportedly threw a packet containing powder (reportedly rat poison) from a tree as they played in a residential compound. Shortly after consuming the powder, the children started throwing up, after which their parents hurried them to a local hospital.

Atif Ali (2) passed away, according to the police, while his older brother Rahat Ali (4) and their neighbour's daughter Mannat (5) are still receiving medical attention. UP Shocker: Woman Accidentally Puts Pesticide Instead of Sugar in Tea in Mainpuri; Three Including Two Children Dead.

Guddu Ali, Atif's father and a carpenter who lives in the Wazirganj neighbourhood claimed that the incident happened while the neighbourhood kids were playing together. My older son Alshaiz saw that they were in distress when froth began to emerge from their lips and informed us. We hurriedly brought the three kids to the hospital, where Atif passed away from poisoning after consuming the majority of the powder. There wasn't much more we could do in that circumstance, he added. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Children Die in Kushinagar After Eating Toffees, CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe.

By the time we learned of the occurrence late on Saturday, November 17, the family had already buried the deceased. We discovered that it was an accident and that the family had not filed any complaints after consulting with the doctor and the locals. The other two children's hospitalised conditions are stable. Wazirganj Police told TOI that they are still looking for the source of the toxic material.

