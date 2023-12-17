Uttarakhand Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Taken Out of Child Protection Home by Two Women Employees in Nainital, Raped

District magistrate Vandana Singh paid a visit to the victim as well as the staff of the child protection home and informed the local media that an FIR had been lodged against the accused employees.

Representative Image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Dehradun, December 17: Two female workers of a child protection home in Uttarakhand's Nainital are the subject of a case filed at the Haldwani police station. The FIR alleges serious offences such as rape and breaches of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The two women are accused of taking out a 15-year-old girl from the child protection home to some other place, where the minor was allegedly raped.

In the shocking incident, the police have now opened an investigation after registering a case. Uttarakhand Shocker: Two Arrested for Abduction, Gang-Rape of Minor Girl in Chamoli.

Member of the Child Welfare Committee Ravindra Rautela submitted a report alleging that Deepa and Ganga, the accused workers, escorted the minor to another site where the alleged crime was committed. Following the complaint, the police and representatives of the Child Welfare Committee spoke with the victim to get information.

Later, district magistrate Vandana Singh paid a visit to the victim as well as the staff of the child protection home and informed the local media that an FIR had been lodged against the accused employees. Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Raped Minor Step Daughter for Five Years in Kankhal, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Dr. Kailash Pandey, the CPI(ML) district secretary for Nainital, underlined the urgency of revealing the identities of the guilty right away and cautioned against trying to protect them. In order to encourage the CM to solve the systemic problems in child protection facilities, CPI(ML) requests a comprehensive government disclosure, and the party demands that these facilities be closed throughout the whole state, he said.

Representative Image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

